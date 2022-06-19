BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A shuttered trash plant called Coastal Resources of Maine will soon be owned by a group comprised of more than 100 municipalities.

The Municipal Review Committee is made of of communities that used the facility during the six months it was in operation, and they’ll become owners because no other bidders stepped forward, the Bangor Daily News said.

The Hampden facility has been shuttered since May 2020, when it ran out of funds and shut down.

The deal is expected to close later this month with the Municipal Review Committee paying just over $1 million, a fraction of the $52 million bondholders paid toward construction.

But it will be saddled with high costs to restart the plant. The group had nearly $12 million in assets at the end of last year, the newspaper said.

