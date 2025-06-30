BOSTON (WHDH) - A majority of hotel shelters housing migrants and local unhoused families in Massachusetts are closing Monday.

State officials said declining caseloads led to the decision, with 28 sites shuttering before July 1.

Four others will remain open through the end of July.

Advocates warned this will add pressure on groups trying to relocate families without homes.

