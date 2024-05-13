MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A teenager from Manchester, N.H. was arrested and charged with knocking over a porta-potty with a woman and a child inside on Wednesday, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Aiden Studer, 18, allegedly pushed a toilet at Derryfield Park over while a mother and her 4-year-old daughter were using the restroom, police said.

Officers spoke with witnesses who said a man and woman — who did not know each other — had been arguing near the porta-potty when the woman went inside to assist her daughter, police said. Witnesses said they saw the man push the porta-potty over so it landed with the door on the pavement, trapping the two inside, police said.

People nearby ran over to the portable toilet and stood it up so that the pair could come out, police said. The mother and daughter reported that they were covered in bodily fluids, but not physically hurt.

Studer was charged with two counts of criminal restraint and criminal mischief, as well as simple assault (on a police officer) for “throwing something at one of the officers.”

