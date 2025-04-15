MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire have increased the reward relating to the case of a newborn found dead in Pine Island Park last month.

Police increased the reward to $5,000 for any information leading to a breakthrough in the case.

The baby girl, who is now being referred to as Jane Doe, was found dead at Pine Island Park in March. Investigators continue to call her death suspicious.

