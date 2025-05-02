NEW BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - After the death of a recruit last year, the Massachusetts State Police is making several changes to training procedures ahead of their incoming recruit class.

The reforms will include smaller class sizes, and the agency will also be conducting an independent assessment of the state police academy, looking at training methods, injury rates, and the culture and leadership.

Administrators also said they will look to see if the academy is in alignment with national standards.

The reforms come after Enrique Delgado-Garcia died at a Massachusetts State Police training facility in New Braintree last year.

Investigators said he as hit repeatedly in the boxing ring as he sparred with another trainee.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell has appointed an outside attorney to lead an independent investigation into his death. w

