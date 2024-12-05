Related Opening day at Wachusett Mountain coincides with 5 inches natural snowfall

BOSTON (WHDH) - Snow fell across Massachusetts Thursday morning, prompting school closures and delays in some areas.

Early Thursday morning, the line dividing between rain and snow was near the South Coast, bringing wet snow to Eastern Massachusetts including the Boston area.

Several inches of snow arrived just 20 days before Christmas, blanketing much of central Massachusetts. Later in the afternoon, many in the Worcester area brought out the snow shovels.

“It’s coming down real hard right now. This is some pretty sticky snow, and it’s picking up pretty quick. I just slipped over by the Dunkin’ Donuts,” said Daniel Dias, on his way to work in Worcester.

Although the storm wasn’t as significant as previous winter weather, the flakes were enough to cancel classes in several communities, including Worcester. The city got about 6.6 inches in total.

A day off from school meant many families were out sledding.

“This is the hill to be at. Worcester’s finest, Green Hill Park,” said Michael Blake, who was out sledding with his children.

Plow operators like Bobby Lyons worked through the night.

“Bring it on,” Lyons said.

Main Street appeared slushy, but plows and salt trucks were out all morning making roads as safe as possible. A parking ban in Worcester was in place until 2 p.m. Thursday.

Six inches of snow was recorded in Warren, with a half inch in Natick, closer to the city.

Fitchburg had a parking ban in place until 4 p.m. That city got about 4 inches Thursday morning.

Boston itself had about 0.2 inches as of 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

It was predicted to be sunny and blustery Friday, with the winter precipitation in the rearview mirror.

