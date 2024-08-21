METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A desperate search is on to find a missing man from Massachusetts who vanished while on vacation in South Carolina.

Stanley Kotowski, 60, has been missing since Friday, his family said.

“I want to go home,” said Jackie Kotowski, Stanley’s wife. “I want to take him home.”

“We can’t leave without him,” echoed Zak Kotowski, his son.

Kotowski was las seen when he walked barefoot out of their rental home in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

“He had, like, really bad insomnia for about a month,” Jackie said. “This is like, a brand new thing. He doesn’t have dementia. His anxiety just kept getting worse and worse and worse. And he started to get a little paranoid. He thought someone was chasing him.”

The local sheriff said the Methuen man didn’t bring his phone or wallet with him, which his family said makes them all the more concerned.

“He’s a strong person,” Zak said. “He’s athletic. He could even in a delirious state, shoeless. You could get a few towns over, especially in 72 hours.”

The sheriff’s department has searched for Kotowski, deploying canines, drones, boats, and even helicopters.

“We love him and we miss him,” Jackie said. “We just want him to come home.”

“Come home,” Zak said. “We just want you home.”

The family is hoping someone spotted him on their security camera and can help in the search.

