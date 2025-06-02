MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal officials said Monday that Milford teen Marcelo Gomes-DaSilva was not the target of the federal immigration enforcement operation that resulted in his arrest.

Officials said they were looking for the 18-year-old’s father, Joao Paulo Gomes-Pereira, when they detained him Saturday.

ICE officials say Joao Paulo Gomes-Pereira is in the country illegally, and they say local authorities notified ICE that he has a habit of reckless driving at more than 100 miles per hour through residential neighborhoods.

“Officers identified the target’s vehicle, and initiated a vehicle stop with the intention of apprehending Joao Paulo Gomes-Pereira,” an ICE spokesperson said. “Upon conducting the vehicle stop, officers arrested Marcelo Gomes-DaSilva, an illegally present, 18-year-old Brazilian alien and the son of the intended target. Gomes-DaSilva was found to be in the United States illegally and subject to removal proceedings, so officers made the arrest.”

Acting ICE director Todd Lyons says that Marcelo is the kind of collateral arrest agents will make when looking for dangerous criminal illegal aliens.

“Like any local law enforcement officer, if you encounter someone that has a warrant, or like I said, is here illegally, we will take action on that. We’re doing the job that ICE should have been doing all along and we enforce all immigration laws,” said Lyons.

Gomes-DaSilva is currently being held in ICE custody in Burlington.

A judge has ordered Gomes can not be removed from the state for at least 72 hours.

In court paperwork, Marcelo’s lawyer says he came to the U.S. from Brazil on a student visa in 2012.

His lawyer also says that visa status has lapsed, but argues he is eligible for asylum and intends to apply. His lawyer also says authorities could have summoned the teen to court and not throw him in jail.

“I don’t understand why they decided to just take this kid off the street while he was on his way to his volleyball practice. I mean he’s not a threat. He’s not a danger to the community and he’s not a flight risk,” said Marcelo Gomes-DaSilva’s lawyer, Miriam Conrad.

Many have spoken out in support of Gomes, including Governor Maura Healey.

“I’m disturbed and outraged by reports that a Milford High School student was arrested by ICE on his way to volleyball practice yesterday,” Healey said in a statement Sunday. “Yet again, local officials and law enforcement have been left in the dark with no heads up and no answers to their questions. I’m demanding that ICE provide immediate information about why he was arrested, where he is and how his due process is being protected.”

Milford High School students walked out of class Monday afternoon in support of Gomes-DaSilva.

“Because of Marcello, and how he acted towards people, is why so many people came out here today,” said Gomes-DaSilva’s girlfriend, Julianys Rentas Figueroa. “To help support Marcello.”

“We all love him more than words can describe,” said Gomes-DaSilva’s volleyball teammate, Colin Greco. “He’s an amazing person, he’s the light of the team.”

