MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal officials said Monday that Milford teen Marcelo Gomes-DaSilva was not the target of the federal immigration enforcement operation that resulted in his arrest.

Officials said they were looking for the 18-year-old’s father, Joao Paulo Gomes-Pereira, when they detained him Saturday.

“Officers identified the target’s vehicle, and initiated a vehicle stop with the intention of apprehending Joao Paulo Gomes-Pereira,” an ICE spokesperson said. “Upon conducting the vehicle stop, officers arrested Marcelo Gomes-Da Silva, an illegally present, 18-year-old Brazilian alien and the son of the intended target. Gomes-DaSilva was found to be in the United States illegally and subject to removal proceedings, so officers made the arrest.”

Gomes-DaSilva is currently being held in ICE custody in Burlington.

A judge has ordered Gomes can not be removed from the state for at least 72 hours.

Many have spoken out in support of Gomes, including Governor Maura Healey.

“I’m disturbed and outraged by reports that a Milford High School student was arrested by ICE on his way to volleyball practice yesterday,” Healey said in a statement Sunday. “Yet again, local officials and law enforcement have been left in the dark with no heads up and no answers to their questions. I’m demanding that ICE provide immediate information about why he was arrested, where he is and how his due process is being protected.”

