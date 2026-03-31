BOSTON (WHDH) - A nationwide school bus driver strike was averted Tuesday.

The Teamsters union said they “reached a strong tentative agreement with First Student, averting a nationwide strike that could have included thousands of school bus workers across 96 locals.”

The potential strike would have involved drivers for the First Student bus company, which includes those in Sudbury, Whitman, Wayland, and other Massachusetts communities.

“First Student Teamsters were unified and prepared to take on this company nationwide. Our solidarity forced real movement at the bargaining table, and we delivered a contract in the 11th hour that honors the critical work our members do every day,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “Teamsters set the standard for the entire school bus industry, and this agreement raises the bar for school bus transportation workers everywhere.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)