BOSTON (WHDH) - A nationwide school bus driver strike was approved by the drivers’ union; they will hit the picket lines if an agreement is not reached Tuesday.

The potential strike involves drivers for the First Student bus company, including those in Brockton, Sudbury, Whitman, Wayland, and other Massachusetts communities.

Parents in those communities would need to make alternate plans for their children to get to school, should the strike begin.

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