BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey is upset about a recent spike in natural gas utility rates this winter.

Customers said they have been an increase in delivery charges and fees, with their bills doubling.

The governor sent a letter to the Department of Public Utilities urging it to provide immediate relief to customers.

Healey said the increase comes as customers are paying more for groceries and other goods.

