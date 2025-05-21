BOSTON (WHDH) - The state Board of Education is setting new standards for high school graduation requirements.

Students will need to complete two years of English, one year of Algebra One and Geometry or Math One and Two, and one year of Science.

U.S. History will be added as a requirement for the class of 2027.

These are designed to replace the MCAS test that was repealed by voters last year.

The new requirements are temporary; the governor formed a graduation council to look into long-term requirements.

