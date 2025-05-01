LITCHFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested Wednesday night and is accused of intentionally crashing into a motorcyclist in Litchfield, killing him.

Police say John Burke, 19, was driving a car drunk Wednesday night when he intentionally hit a motorcycle, killing the operator. Another car was also involved.

At around 9:17 p.m., officers responded to Route 102 between Cutler and Woodburn roads for a Toyota crash notification and a 911 call reporting a crash, according to Litchfield police.

Officers found a Toyota Corolla and a Mitsubishi Outlander that were involved in a head-on collision, police said. Officials said they found a motorcycle in the woods nearby and a 57-year-old man, who was wearing a helmet, unresponsive on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burke, the driver of the Toyota, was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and treated for minor injuries, police said. The Mitsubishi driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

Investigators believe the crash between the Toyota and the motorcycle was intentional, but that the subsequent crash involving the Mitsubishi was not. Officials determined Burke was driving under the influence, police said.

Burke faces charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter (reckless), first-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, aggravated DUI with serious bodily injury, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, witness tampering, and vehicular assault.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder, but his charges were revised.

