LITCHFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested Wednesday night and is accused of intentionally crashing into a motorcyclist in Litchfield, killing them.

Police say John Burke, 19, was driving a car drunk Wednesday night when he intentionally hit a motorcycle, killing the operator. Another car was also involved.

Burke faces several charges including second-degree murder.

