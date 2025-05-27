Police responded to the Brassmill Center Mall in Waterbury, Connecticut around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Police say five people were injured in the shooting. All victims are still alive and police are searching for the suspect at this time.

Waterbury police believe the shooter and victims knew each other, and do not believe this was a random act of violence.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s.

Police were still clearing the mall as many stores sheltered in place as a precaution

