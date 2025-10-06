RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Before Sunday morning’s fiery attack in the South End, police said the same group responsible for that incident attacked cruisers in Randolph.

They said more than 100 people took over the intersection at North Main and Chestnut Streets, some of whom were punching police cars, climbing on them, and setting off fireworks.

Neighbors said the commotion woke them up.

“Like fireworks, I actually thought it was gunshots at first,” said neighbor James Declesiast. “Thank god it wasn’t, but yeah, it just woke me up in the middle of the night I was like what the heck is that I was so scared. There was a bunch of cars so we did see that kind of driving away from the scene so I assumed it was a party or something and things got out of control.”

State police said there was a third incident in Middleboro with more than 50 cars, including several with stolen plates.

One driver tried to hit an officer on scene.

They chased that person into Rhode Island, but troopers there lost sight of them.

