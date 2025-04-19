WESTERLY, R.I. (WHDH) - Residents of the Town of Westerly, Rhode Island say rocks went flying from a nearby quarry during recent blasting.

When one resident got home, he found a massive hole in his kitchen ceiling.

“I’m stunned, just absolutely stunned,” said resident Alex McColl. “Nothing like this has ever happened before.”

McColl says a rock just missed hitting the solar panels on his roof. Just a few houses down, another home experienced another hole.

“After the explosion, you see a rock came flying and landed in the middle of the road,” said resident Nate Harrington.

The rocks varied in size from baseballs to that of a basketball. Some nearly crashed into cars.

“If someone was outside, they would have gotten nailed. They would have gotten really hurt,” said a resident.

The town says there were four reported incidents of rocks flying into homes. Now, those who live near the quarry are demanding action.

“Rocks are flying in people’s houses, it’s just ridiculous,” said a resident. “It’s jut not right and the town, somebody has to stop it.”

