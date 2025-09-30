BOSTON (WHDH) - The results are in from last year’s MCAS tests – and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported progress in parts of the state in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education leaders said 13 districts are back to pre-pandemic levels in grades 3 through 8 in both English and Math, with another 50 reaching pre-pandemic levels in just one of those subjects.

A few areas of concern: grade 10 English scores are down 6 percent from last year, and high school science is down 3 percent.

Several districts were designated as requiring assistance or intervention, including Boston Day and Evening Academy Charter, Brockton, Fall River, and Lawrence.

State Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler spoke Monday praising the progress made while stressing the importance of addressing the areas that need to improve.

“The numbers are trending in the right direction, but we all know there’s still a lot of work to do,” Tutwiler said. “The road back from the pandemic is not a short one, and so as we celebrate the well-earned achievements that you all have achieved in your districts, we also intentionally plan how the work will continue.”

Last year, a majority of Massachusetts voted in favor of ending a requirement to pass the MCAS in order to graduate high school.

Education officials also listed excessive student absences as a problem they’re hoping to improve.

