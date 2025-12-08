PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Police arrested three people after several Providence College students overdosed and were given Narcan on Saturday.

Police said seven students were taken to the hospital from an off-campus party; some students were found passed out in a yard and were treated by EMS.

Later, police arrested three suspects in their early 30s who they believe supplied the drugs to the students.

Officers seized fentanyl and weapons.

No serious injuries were reported.

