CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - A four-year-old boy was in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after being shot in Cranston, Rhode Island earlier in the day, police said.

Police said the boy was shot in the head Tuesday morning. It was not immediately clear who pulled the trigger.

Police were questioning the boy’s father and others who were inside the home as of around 12 p.m. as they try to piece together what happened.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)