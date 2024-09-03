PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A 7-year-old girl who was shot in Providence, R.I. Thursday night died at the hospital Monday, police said.

The shooting on Florence Street left the child in critical condition, and she was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, according to the Providence Police Department.

She was pronounced dead Monday, authorities said.

Suspects Ahmari Cabrera, 19, and Shaheem Nathaniel, 26, will be charged with murder, according to police.

Cabrera and Nathaniel are slated to face multiple firearms violations, as well.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim involved in this tragic incident, resulting in the death of an innocent child,” the department said in a statement.

The shooting remains under investigation.

