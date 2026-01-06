PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - All of the victims hurt in the attack at Brown University were released from the hospital, weeks after a gunman opened fire inside a classroom.

Brown president Christina Paxson sent a letter to students as they prepared to return to campus, emphasizing an increase of systems of support, mental health, psychological wellness, and a sense of physical security.

Paxson said a memorial service will take place this month to honor the injured students and the two students who were killed.

