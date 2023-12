Fire crews in Burrilville, Rhode Island battled a fire overnight in the barn of a famous spooky property.

The barn is on the same property as the house made famous by the movie “The Conjuring” about paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Officials said the house from the movie was not damaged and the cause of the fire remains unclear.

