BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WHDH)– New video of a violent fight from popular tourist destination Block Island, Rhode Island is causing concern for tourists, who may not feel safe on the island.

A fight broke out on the Block Island ferry Monday night, ending with two people hurt and seven arrested by police who jumped on board to make the arrests. That ferry was not originally scheduled, and was added late due to the large crowds on the island at the time.

That same day, another large fight broke out at Ballard’s, a popular bar on the island.

With two of the incidents occurring on the same day, some residents said they’re worried about the violence in their communitty.

“I’ve already gotten messages today from people saying, ‘Hey, I’m scheduled to come to Block Island in two weeks. Is it safe?'” said Jessica Willi of the Block Island Tourism Council.

State Troopers were assigned to Ballard’s ahead of a large music festival last weekend. Witnesses said the large crowd got out of control, and at least one person was arrested.

Block Island residents said they’re glad everyone is OK, and that businesses need tourists to visit, but that the island needs more resources to keep events peaceful and safe.

“Ninety percent of the visitors that come to Block Island, they’re great, they’re responsible, and, you know, maybe they want to have a good time, but there’s nothing wrong with having a good time,” said Willi. “We want people to come here.”

It’s unclear if the two fights were connected.

The island’s town council is meeting Thursday to discuss the violence and what safety initiatives can be taken.

