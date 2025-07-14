STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders in Rhode Island found the bodies of two brothers from Stoughton Sunday; the two went missing while fishing.

Crews searched in Little Compton on Saturday and Sunday.

Police said their bodies were found near where they disappeared.

Officers said they ended up in the water Saturday by a beach club; one brother fell in while the other jumped in to save him.

They were 31 and 27 years old.

