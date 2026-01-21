PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Students at Brown University return to classes in person for the first time since the deadly shooting on their campus last month.

Some students said there has been a noticeable shift in the atmosphere on campus.

“It just doesn’t feel the same, I guess, wanting to explore, wanting to go out as much,” senior Jaideep Nalk said. “It’s been focused more on just getting the work done.”

They said the staff and their fellow peers are helping them move forward as they mourn the loss of the two students who were killed.

“I think just being back with my community and having my friends close by reminds me why I came to Brown, and why I love Brown, and the close community we have here,” said Evan Braho, a senior.

Two students were killed when a gunman opened fire on December 13; nine others were hurt.

Police said the shooter was also responsible for killing an MIT professor at his home in Brookline.

The gunman was later found dead in a New Hampshire storage facility.

Brown is now implementing new safety measures including expanding the school’s surveillance camera network, requiring ID cards to access buildings, and elevating the presence of public safety officers.

Students said this is giving them a sense of comfort as they head back to class.

A service is planned for February 7 to memorialize the victims of the shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)