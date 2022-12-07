PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A man was allegedly found living inside a dorm basement on Brown University’s campus, raising safety concerns Wednesday .

Students living in the building said they saw the man inside a dorm suite, but he took off. Later the same day, the man was spotted in the lounge area.

“I see a man going into the room of my friend, he’s about halfway through the doorway, like his hand on the handle,” Iantha Ince, a Brown University student who saw the man, said.

Another student, Alexia Embiricos, added: “He was in our lounge just standing there. So I took a step forward toward to him, and the second I did that, he turned around, grabbed a bottle that was just sitting on top of our fridge, and started sprinting down the hallway.”

Campus security chased after the man and took him into custody.

The school said it is increasing security and investigating how the man got in.

