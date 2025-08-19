Police body cam footage shows a Special Assistant Attorney General in Rhode Island asking police in Newport to turn off their body cameras during an incident Thursday night.

The video shows a Newport police officer arriving at a restaurant on Banisters Wharf and confronting Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Flanagan.

Newport police say they were called to the area for a report of a customer refusing to leave.

The officer tells Flanagan and another woman they are trespassing, leading to a confrontation.

Flanagan refused to leave and was charged with trespassing. On her way to the police cruiser she says repeatedly, “I’m an AG, I’m an AG…”

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office says Flanagan has been with the office for seven years.

She’s currently assigned to the Appellate Unit of the criminal division.

As Flanagan is put in the back of the police cruiser, she gives the officer a warning, saying “Buddy, you’re going to regret this. You’re going to regret it.”

