FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A disorderly conduct charge against a Rhode Island police officer has been dismissed.

Shane Lynch, of Cranston, was arrested at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

According to a police report he was accused or urinating on a woman at the Kenny Chesney concert.

Court documents show teh charge was dismissed after he paid $100 in court costs following his arraignment.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox