FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A disorderly conduct charge against a Rhode Island police officer has been dismissed.

Shane Lynch, of Cranston, was arrested at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

According to a police report he was accused or urinating on a woman at the Kenny Chesney concert.

Court documents show teh charge was dismissed after he paid $100 in court costs following his arraignment.

