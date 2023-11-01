CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island father was in court Wednesday, one day after his arrest in connection with the shooting of his 4-year-old son in Cranston.

Michael Jones, 33, was arraigned on felony charges of assault with a handgun, assault on the body of a juvenile and possession of a handgun after being convicted of a violent crime. Jones was being held without bail as of Wednesday afternoon and is due back in court next week.

Cranston police in a statement said emergency crews first responded to a home on Queen Street around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call reporting a four-year-old boy had been shot.

“The caller indicated the father was responsible for the shooting,” police said.

Police said officers arrived to find Jones holding his son with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The child was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital and remained in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon. Police said authorities took Jones into custody.

Cranston police said investigators found Jones had allegedly been inside a second-floor bedroom of his apartment, handling a loaded gun immediately before the shooting. Jones told investigators “he accidentally discharged the gun, causing a single round to travel through the wall and strike his son in the head in an adjacent room,” according to police.

Jones was previously sentenced last year to a two-year suspended sentence and probation after he was convicted of felony assault, according to police.

Police continued, saying Jones is prohibited from possessing a gun. Authorities were still investigating how Jones acquired the gun allegedly used in this shooting as of Tuesday, according to police.

“This case is particularly difficult for all involved given the age of the victim and highlights the need to keep firearms out of the hands of prohibited individuals,” said Cranston Police Chief Col. Michael Winquist.

“A tragedy like this hits home with our first responders, many of whom have children of their own,” Winquist continued. “Our thoughts are with the young boy and his family as he fights for survival.”

