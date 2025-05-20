NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Fire officials in Rhode Island say a destructive social media trend damaged a laptop at a North Providence school.

First responders were called to DelSesto Middle School Monday for two students and a teacher who were sick after breathing in fumes from a damaged laptop. Officials say the incident was connected to the “TikTok Chromebook challenge.”

The challenge encourages students to jam pieces of lead into the computer while it is plugged in to cause damage to the laptop and possibly even set it on fire.

There have been more than two dozen recent similar incidents reported in Massachusetts. The state fire marshal is urging parents to speak to their children about the hazards of the trend.

