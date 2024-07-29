WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Woonsocket, Rhode Island near the Massachusetts border Monday after a fire broke out in an old mill building.

The first started in the building off Privilege Street shortly before 1 a.m.

Firefighters from surrounding communities soon responded to the scene and remained in the area for several hours.

Most of the building eventually collapsed. As of 9 a.m., officials were monitoring air quality.

Speaking with reporters, firefighters said windy conditions complicated their emergency response

There was no information as of around 9 a.m. on any injuries related to the fire.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

