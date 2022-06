NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - Rhode Island firefighters saved a man who fell about 40 feet off the ledge of Newport, R.I.’s iconic Cliff Walk Sunday.

The man suffered serious injuries, according to firefighters.

This incident is not the only one at the Cliff Walk in recent months. In March, a 20-foot section of the Cliff Walk collapsed.

People visiting the attraction are asked to avoid that part of the path.

