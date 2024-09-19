NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Former Patriots player Patrick Pass was arrested and accused of assaulting an 82-year-old man at a gym in North Providence.

North Providence police arrested the former player, 46; he is charged with assaulting a man over 60 years of age and causing bodily injury.

Police said the incident happened at a Planet Fitness gym location in North Providence in August. They said the 82-year-old victim got into an argument with Pass over exercise equipment.

Pass played for the Patriots from 2000 to 2006 and was briefly re-signed in 2009 before he retired from the NFL.

At a news conference Thursday, police described the altercation that landed the former pro in court.

“I believe the victim thought the machine was vacant, meaning he was able to use it,” North Providence Police Chief Alberto Ruggiero said. “Pass was in the vicinity of that machine, and that’s when the verbal confrontation began and that’s when Pass shoved the victim to the ground.”

Police said Pass arranged to turn himself in to face those charges. He will be back in court in January.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)