NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A former Patriots player will face a judge Wednesday, accused of assaulting an elderly man.

Patrick Pass played for the Patriots in the 2000s.

North Providence police said he got into an argument with an 82-year-old man at a Planet Fitness back in August.

The fight allegedly ended with Pass shoving the man to the ground.

He is now facing assault charges.

