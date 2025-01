WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after four people were found dead inside a home in West Greenwich, Rhode Island, Friday.

Officials say a co-worker of someone who lived at the house called police after the person didn’t show up to work for two days.

Police say all appeared to have gunshot wounds.

