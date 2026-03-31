FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Franklin woman was charged with arson after officials said the 38-year-old set her own home on fire last November.

Melissa Brown was arraigned Monday in Wrentham District Court.

Two cats were killed in the fire, which caused significant damage to the home.

The State Fire Marshal said the charges came after a long investigation involving state and local police.

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