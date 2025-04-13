We are one week out from Easter, which is an important weekend for many.

But it’s one a Rhode Island man who goes by the nickname “Grandpa Bunny” lives for. He spends it spreading kindness throughout his community.

“It’s a love of Easter but it’s also a love of gifting people,” said 70-year-old Roger Bourbonniere. He says he gets a lot of reactions from area residents.

“I’ll get some that will look at me like I’m all right, and I’ll say yes, and stare back at them and smile,” he said.

About 8 years ago, Bourbonniere started handing out baskets to people across town, complete with stuffed animals and candy for kids.

“It makes life worthwhile because it’s nothing but bringing happiness to people.”

Bourbonniere says he’s handed out 200 baskets in the last four years.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)