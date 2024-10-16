CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - A large fire broke out at an Applebee’s restaurant in Cranston Wednesday morning.

Heavy flames and smoke could be seen at the site. Firefighters responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m.

Those who live nearby said fire alarms were going off in their homes due to the smoke.

The roof of the restaurant was destroyed by the fire.

City officials said they believe the cause was a grease fire in the kitchen.

No information has been released on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

