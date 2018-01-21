PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence man is under arrest in connection with what police say was a shootout on a city street.

Police say an officer heard several gunshots shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday and stopped one of two vehicles in which passengers were apparently shooting at each other.

Authorities say the officer found six people and a loaded gun in the van he stopped, and the van had several bullet holes.

Twenty-one-year-old Rachana Senghirann was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting. The five other people in the van were released pending further investigation.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Senghirann has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Police haven’t said what led to the shootout.

