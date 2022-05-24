NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Three firefighters were injured battling a major fire at a recently renovated hotel in Newport, Rhode Island, fire officials said.

The fire at the Wayfinder Hotel was reported at about 8 p.m. Monday and crews remained on the scene on Tuesday morning.

Nearly 100 firefighters from multiple muncipalities responded to the blaze and all guests made it out safely, fire Chief Harp Donnelly IV told The Newport Daily News.

The four-story hotel has nearly 200 guest rooms, according it its website.

The injured firefighters are expected to recover, Deputy Chief Mark Riding said at the scene Tuesday.

“We had one firefighter go through the floor. He was rescued by the crew that was with him. We don’t know if it was from the heat or the water weight that was causing collapses. As soon as the firefighter went through the floor all companies were pulled out,” he said.

The cause remaiuns under investigation.

The Red Cross responded to assist displaced guests find new accommodations.

