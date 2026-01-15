PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Newly released video captured the gunman from last month’s deadly mass shooting at Brown University moments after the shooting.

The district attorney said it was taken from a campus shuttle bus and shows the gunman walking away from the engineering building.

Investigators said Claudio Neves was responsible for the attack at Brown and the shooting death of an MIT professor just days later.

Neves was eventually found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot found inside a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire.

Two students, MukhammadAziz Umurzokov and Ella Cook, were shot and killed in a classroom on Brown’s campus. Two days later, MIT physics professor Nuno Loureiro was shot and killed at his Brookline home.

Students at Brown are set to return to campus next week for the first time since the shooting.

