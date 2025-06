PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - An officer-involved shooting is being investigated in Pawtucket.

Police said a man pointed a gun at himself and others at a bus stop Sunday morning; an officer fired his weapon.

The man was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital.

The officer was placed on administrative leave.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)