PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - An assault suspect died after opening fire on law enforcement during a SWAT standoff in Providence, Rhode Island, on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report that Scott McLean, 61, had assaulted his son and daughter at 25 Denison St. were able to get his children and grandchildren out of the home, according to Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré.

McLean, who suffers from mental health issues, then barricaded himself inside the house, which contained 15 guns and some rifles, Paré said.

SWAT members responded and surrounded the home as they began negotiations with McLean.

McLean proceeded to fire multiple rounds at law enforcement officials, who returned fire, Paré said.

The back bedroom where McLean was allegedly in then became engulfed in flames.

Firefighters put out the flames and officers found McLean dead.

No other injuries were reported.

“Really chaotic scene here. There is a person deceased, and our police department has been in touch with family,” Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said. “Most importantly today, this is a really a testament to the men and women in the police department, fire department, state police, all of them working together as a team.”

Residents were told to shelter in place and the area was put into lockdown as the incident unfolded.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

