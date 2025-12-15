PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - The Brown University community gathered with local leaders for a candlelight vigil Sunday, one day after a gunman opened fire in an engineering building, killing two and injuring nine.

“We had planned to hold our holiday light celebration here today, but instead we are gathered here to share light with each other in one of Providence’s darkest times,” Providence City Councilor Sue AnderBois said.

Families, students, and staff stood side by side to mourn those lost and hurt during Saturday’s shooting.

“I hope that tonight is exactly that, that first little flicker for our community to start to heal and get better together,” Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said.

Employees of the school said they’re beginning to process the horrible tragedy.

“This is horrifying,” one employee said. “I mean, obviously you’re seeing it happen at other schools for the last however many decades, but you don’t think it’s going to happen in your neighborhood.”

“I’m at a loss and I don’t know if any of my students are among the victims at this point, and I don’t know how to grieve,” one professor said. “I don’t know how to process. I’m just at a loss.”

