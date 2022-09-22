WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - One of two decomposed bodies found in a Woonsocket, Rhode Island home was that of former mayor Susan Menard.

Neighbors called police when they noticed a foul odor coming from the home Monday. Police found the body of a man in one room and a woman in another. The woman has been identified as the former mayor, but the man has not yet been identified.

Menard was Rhode Island’s first female mayor and the longest-serving mayor of the city. She was in office for 14 years.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause of death but do not believe any foul play was involved.

