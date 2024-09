PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A 7-year-old girl who was shot in Providence last week has died.

Investigators say she was in a car with two family members Thursday night when she was hit by gunfire.

Police say two suspects are in custody.

Both are charged with murder and numerous gun violations.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)