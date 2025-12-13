PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Providence Police confirmed multiple people shot in the area of Brown University Saturday afternoon.

“This is an active investigation,” police posted to social media. “Please shelter in place or avoid the area until further notice.”

Multiple shot in the area of Brown University. This is an active investigation. Please shelter in place or avoid the area until further notice. — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 13, 2025

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said he is praying for the community.

We are actively monitoring the shooting at @BrownUniversity. Our teams at @RIStatePolice and @RhodeIslandEMA are working closely with local law enforcement.



Please stay clear of the area and monitor official channels for updates.



Praying for our community. — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) December 13, 2025

At 5:30 p.m. the university’s emergency alert system notified reports of additional shots fired near Governor Street.

