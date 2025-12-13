PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Providence Police confirmed multiple people shot in the area of Brown University Saturday afternoon.
“This is an active investigation,” police posted to social media. “Please shelter in place or avoid the area until further notice.”
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said he is praying for the community.
At 5:30 p.m. the university’s emergency alert system notified reports of additional shots fired near Governor Street.
