PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Providence police officer was placed on administrative leave Saturday after allegedly assaulting a woman protesting in front of the Rhode Island State House Friday night, the department announced.

According to a tweet from the Providence Police Department, the officer in question has served three years on the force and was off-duty at the time. The leave is stated to be with pay.

The PPD is criminally investigating the behavior of an off duty officer last evening during a protest where a female was assaulted. The officer has served for 3 yrs and placed on administrative leave w/pay this morning, pending a criminal investigation and administrative review — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) June 25, 2022

Rhode Island State Police had previously confirmed two individuals were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after a brawl broke out among the contingent of hundreds gathering in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)